All gatherings banned in Balochistan: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on all sorts of congregations in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the province's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said Monday.



Shahwani, addressing a press conference, said coronavirus-related cases and deaths had quadrupled in the province — forcing the government to impose a ban on all kinds of gatherings.



While announcing the ban, the spokesperson said the government would take strict action against the people violating the ban.

Shedding light on the severity of the situation, Shahwani said the rate of coronavirus cases had increased among women.

"The movement of people on Balochistan's border is being restricted," he said.

The commissioners have been directed to make oxygen cylinders available in the divisions, the spokesperson said.

Pakistanis in Afghanistan and Iran can return home, but they will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival, he added.

Meanwhile, taking over the presser, DIG Quetta said the Youm-e-Ali processions would not be allowed to take place.

NCOC bans Youm-e-Ali processions

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), two days ago, imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions while it said majalis would be permitted under strict SOPs which are already in place for Ramadan.

“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read an NCOC statement.

The forum emphasised the need to engage religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.

COVID death toll below 100 for first time since April 25

Pakistan reported deaths below 100 after several days as 79 people lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 18,149 nationwide on Monday.

The last time the country reported below 100 deaths was on April 25 when 70 people succumbed to the virus nationwide.

According to the latest data provided by the NCOC, 4,213 people tested positive for COVID-19 when 45,954 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours across the country.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.16% with total cases at 834,146.