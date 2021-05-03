NADRA says it is issuing certificates for both single and double-dose coronavirus vaccines

A health worker administering coronavirus vaccine to a senior citizen at the vaccination center at Latifabad on April 15, 2021. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday issued a clarification that it is issuing certificates for both single and double-dose coronavirus vaccines.

Responding to media reports that the authority is not issuing certificates for single-dose vaccines, NADRA termed such reports as "speculative and unfounded".

The spokesperson of the authority clarified to the newspaper that NADRA has been issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines.

"People who had been vaccinated with single-dose vaccines have already received vaccine certificates from the authority," the spokesman stated. He said NADRA has so far issued 1,451 certificates for people who had gotten inoculated with the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine.



The spokesperson further said the authority has also issued 47,288 certificates for double-dose vaccines across the country. He said people who get vaccinated can conveniently receive certificates for single-dose as well as double-dose vaccines from the authority.