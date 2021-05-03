Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for 40-49 age group

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 50 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines. File

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 and 49 years has started across the country from today.

Vaccination centres are working in two shifts during Ramadan, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway.





The federal government has launched a digital portal for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.