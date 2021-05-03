Pakistan reports below 100 Covid-19 fatalities for first time since April 25

A resident (right) wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 offers Friday prayers with other Muslims at a mosque in Rawalpindi on March 13, 2020. Photo: AFP

At least 79 people lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 18,149 nationwide on Monday.



This is the first time since April 25 that Pakistan has reported below 100 deaths.

About 4,213 people tested positive for COVID-19 when 45,954 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours across the country, showed the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases stands at 9.16% with active cases at 87,953 nationwide.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 834,146, with most cases reported in Punjab.

According to the official portal, the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 717,009 so far.



In a province-wise breakdown, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 285,626, while 4,667 people have died so far.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 306,929 and 8,572 people have died from the virus, while the total in Balochistan has reached 22,620, with a death toll of 237.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120,064 people have been infected with coronavirus and 3,392 people have lost their lives to it.

In Azad Kashmir, 17,371 people have been infected with the virus and 476 people have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,327 coronavirus patients have been reported so far, and 107 deaths.

According to the official NCOC website, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 76,209 and so far 691 patients have died.



