‘Is this the way to talk?’: Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf has responded to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, after the latter openly berated the former during a visit to a Ramadan bazaar in the city on Sunday.



The incident took place when the special assistant to the Punjab chief minister was visiting a Ramadan bazaar in the city. Awan was vexed at the assistant commissioner after a few buyers complained of the substandard quality of food being sold at the stalls and the administration's lack of action over the matter.

After the incident took place, Sadaf's response to Awan was also shared on social media in which the assistant commissioner can be seen expressing disappointment over the way she was chided by Awan.

"Is this any way [to talk to people]? We have been here throughout the day," she can be heard saying in the video. "This is not the proper way to talk, we can also converse in a civilised manner," she adds.

Sadaf then says the heat these days is quite unbearable and if a fruit rots due to the weather, then "human error" should also be taken into account.

"Let it be. Madam [Dr Firdous Awan] can complete her visit and then we will leave from here," she concludes.

Awan’s outburst triggers anger on social media

Awan's outburst against Sadaf has triggered an angry response on social media, with many calling for the Punjab chief minister's special assistant to apologise to the civil servant.

Senior government functionaries and politicians criticised Awan for the way she shouted at Sadaf.

The video of the harsh exchange went viral on social media in a few hours after which statements were issued in support of the female officer by the prime minister's aide Usman Dar, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and graduates of the Civil Services Academy (CSA).

The CSA graduates did not mince their words and said they stood with Sadaf, asking Awan to apologise for her behaviour.

“A PAS officer was publicly humiliated. This is a criminal act.”

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar expressed his concerns over the Sialkot incident.

He said he knew the assistant commissioner, adding that she is an efficient and competent officer.

Dar added that the role of female officers in governance is important and must be appreciated.