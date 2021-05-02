Coronavirus vaccination registration for health workers extended till May 31

The government has extended the registration for the coronavirus vaccine for health workers by one month.



The registration will continue until May 31, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), asking healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine to do so as soon as possible.



The registration for healthcare workers was opened last month, after which the government had announced the re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said four weeks had been given earlier for health workers' registration for the coronavirus vaccine.

He said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

He had regretted that the government cannot ignore the safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration for the vaccination would begin soon.



