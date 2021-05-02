Second day of lockdown in Lahore sees businesses, markets closed

A fruit vendor waits for customers as he sells guava from a wheelbarrow along with a closed market during a lockdown, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lahore, Pakistan March. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Another day of the lockdown in the city continued on Sunday as markets and businesses remained closed.



Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had a day earlier, paid a visit to different areas in Lahore to witness the lockdown situation first-hand.

The Punjab chief minister had issued statements in which he warned of the rising coronavirus positivity ratios in other cities of Punjab.

"In Lahore, the coronavirus positivity ratio has ascended to a dangerous level," he had said. "We imposed a two-day lockdown (during the week) for the safety of the masses," added Buzdar.

He said coronavirus cases were on the rise in other cities of Punjab as well, urging people to stay at home to remain safe from the virus.

"The cabinet proposed the imposition of lockdown in Lahore and other cities (of Punjab) where the coronavirus positivity ratios are high," he said.

He said if the situation did not return to normal in other cities, the government would have no other choice but to impose a complete lockdown to save people's lives.

'Complete lockdown' to be imposed in Lahore on Saturdays and Sundays

Earlier, the Lahore commissioner had announced the city will undergo a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman on Friday, who had said that part of the complete lockdown entailed that businesses and markets across the city will remain closed.

The step is being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country and Punjab as well.

The commissioner had clarified that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres will remain open during the weekends.

"I would request citizens to buy items of necessary use today," he had said.

Punjab cabinet proposes lockdown before Eid

The 43rd cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday was briefed on the prevailing corona situation, Ramazan package and wheat procurement drive.

The cabinet had expressed its concern over the rising number of corona cases and death rate and showed its reservations over non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens. It decided to further strict restrictions in cities with a more positive ratio to save the lives of the citizens.

The provincial ministers had presented a consensus proposal to enforce a complete lockdown before Eid in Lahore and other cities that are reporting a high coronavirus positivity ratio.

The proposal of discontinuing the supply of oxygen to industries using the oxygen was also brought under consideration. The meeting had decided to increase the number of vaccination centres while the federal government will also be approached for the import of oxygen.