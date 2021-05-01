File photo of a Youm e Ali procession.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday decided to ban processions on Youm e Ali due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.



The decision was taken in an important meeting at the NCOC which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read the NCOC statement issued after the meeting.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the session while the provincial secretaries and representatives of law enforcement agencies participated through video link.

The forum emphasised the need to engage religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.