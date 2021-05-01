PML-N leader Miftah Ismail seeks vote recount for NA-249

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has sought, in a letter to the chief election commissioner, a vote recount for the NA-249 by-poll held on April 29 in Karachi.



The PPP secured victory in the NA-249 by-election , with unofficial, provisional results showing a close contest between the PML-N and PPP in the final count. The PML-N, however, had rejected the PPP's victory.

Ismail wrote the letter on Saturday. In it, he says the presiding officers from 34 polling stations did not WhatsApp the results.

"We did not receive results from more than 30 polling stations. We have serious concerns about the behaviour of some presiding officers," Ismail wrote, adding that many Form 45s were not signed.

The PML-N leader lamented that the counting of votes on Form 45 was different from the forms given to them by the RO. "We have not been provided Form 45 by the RO," he said.

He said in the letter that the RO did not provide the result summary according to the polling stations.

Ismail has asked the CEC to stop the ECP from finalising the results and recount votes in all polling stations of NA-249.



He also said that the RO has shown clear bias by rejecting all their requests as more than half of the Form 45s were not signed by the RO.