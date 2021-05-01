close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 1, 2021

Former press attache at Pakistan Embassy succumbs to COVID-19 in US

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 01, 2021
Hotiana has been with the Civil Service of Pakistan since 2001. Photo Courtesy: Jang

WASHINGTON: A former press attache, Nadeem Hotiana, at the Pakistan Embassy here, passed away due to complications from coronavirus.

Hotiana, 50, had joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 2001.

He was reportedly recovering from the virus but his condition deteriorated over the past couple of days and he breathed his last on Thursday night.

The deceased leaves his wife, two sons, and a daughter as well as many friends and admirers to mourn his loss.

After completion of his assignment at the embassy, he settled down in Fairfax, Virginia.

Latest News

More From Pakistan