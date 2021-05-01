Esme Bianco, Game of Thrones star, files suit against Marilyn Manson

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco has sued rock musician Marilyn Manson for sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking.



The lawsuit, filed on Friday (April 30) in the United States District Court, claims Manson violated laws in California for sexual assault and battery as well as human trafficking.



Bianco first went public with claims against the rock musician in February after Manson’s former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and several other women made serious allegations, accusing him of sexual abuse, grooming and manipulation.



Brian Hugh Warner, known professionally as Marilyn Manson, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and painter.

The charming actress, whose visa was awarded on the premise of her appearing in Manson’s film projects, alleged that he “was able to control” her “by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him”.

In the lawsuit, she claims that Manson “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions."

Bianco also named Manson’s long-time manager Tony Ciulla as a co-defendant, alleging he aided Manson in breaking human trafficking laws and that he was aware of Manson’s 'abusive behaviour'.