Vaccination centres to remain open on May 1, SAPM Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Friday that coronavirus vaccination will continue to function on May 1 as centres will remain open.

"In view of the need to continue our vaccine drive, COVID vaccine centres will be open on May 1," tweeted the SAPM.

The decision comes a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced that Pakistan will be starting the vaccination of people falling within the age group of 40-49 years from Monday, May 3.

The federal minister took to Twitter to announce that more than 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan in a single day, for the second consecutive day.

"Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see the pace of registration also picking up. Vaccination of those between 40 and 49 years of age will be starting from next Monday the 3rd of May," he tweeted.

On April 27, Pakistan opened the registration of the coronavirus vaccine for the 40-49 age group.



“In today's NCOC, the meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also, the decision was taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of the 50-plus age group,” Umar had tweeted.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 50 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.



A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get the jab.