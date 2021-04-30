PM Imran Khan becomes 'personality of the week' for addressing Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted 'personality of the week' by an Al Jazeera weekly programme for his views and efforts to address Islamophobia.



'Sibaq-ul-Akhbar' is an interactive and live one-hour weekly programme aired in Arabic on Al Jazeera.

This program is quite popular in Arab countries. In it, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story.

Imran Khan secured 56% votes from the viewers.



The programme was held on April 24.