close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

PM Imran Khan becomes 'personality of the week' for addressing Islamophobia

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted 'personality of the week' by  an Al Jazeera weekly programme for his views and efforts to address Islamophobia.

 'Sibaq-ul-Akhbar' is an interactive and live one-hour weekly programme aired  in Arabic on Al Jazeera.

This program is quite popular  in Arab countries. In it, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story. 

Imran Khan secured 56% votes from the viewers.

The programme was held on April 24.

Latest News

More From Pakistan