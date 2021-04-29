O, A level students trend #ShafqatSbGetUsSAGs to get Shafqat Mehmood's attention

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

Students took to Twitter once again but this time it was the Cambridge students who have started a trend to catch Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood's attention.

The trend has emerged after the education minister announced O Level and A Level exams are being rescheduled for the October/November session, while A2 Level exams will continue as per the timetable.

The students are demanding the minister ask the UK-based Cambridge board to let Pakistani students opt for school assessed grades (SAGS).



However, this time, rather than addressing the minister as their 'jani', the students have decided to use the trend #ShafqatSbGetUsSAGs to push for their demands.



The trend began after activist Jibran Nasir shared emails and screenshots of schools telling students that they are pushing for SAGs.

The lawyer has asked the minister not to "waste more time" and urged the students to begin the trend.

And the distressed students followed Jibran.

Twitterati Sheeraz told Mehmood that he was an A grade student and was not running from exams and even attached a screenshot of his mock exams to back the case for SAGs.

Minahil asked board students to help the Cambridge students now that they were in a bad position.

Sophia requested Shafqat Mehmood to not play with their "future and careers".

Haiqa reminded the minister that the government had failed to implement SOPs in markets and question how they could do it in exam halls.

Ghulam Dastgeer shared a picture to show how the minister would be feeling after seeing the trend.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi urged the minister to look at the number of requests being put forward by students.



