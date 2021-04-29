The first of three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights that are scheduled to bring 1 million vaccine doses from China has landed in Islamabad, Geo News reported Thursday.



The special plane landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines.

"Three more PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of a larger initiative to combat the pandemic," the national airlines said on Twitter.



"On the behest of the Government of Pakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis," it added.

The second flight of the national airline will arrive in Pakistan at 12 noon and the third at midnight.

