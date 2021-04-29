Exercise your constitutional right to vote, Shahbaz Sharif urges Karachi's NA-249 residents

LAHORE: PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif wants the residents of NA-249 to leave their homes and exercise their right to vote in the ongoing by-election in the Karachi constituency.



On election day, the PML-N president said the public can elect a competent and honest leader with the power of voting.

Polling for the by-election in the NA-249 constituency started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interval.

The PML-N president appealed to the people of NA-249 to leave their homes and exercise their constitutional and democratic right to vote responsibly.



He also asked the citizens to take care of themselves and others around them in view of the spread of coronavirus.



The Election Commission of Pakistan has deployed special staff for strict implementation of coronavirus guidelines as long as the polling process continues.



There are 30 candidates in the electoral arena, including PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP'S Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Karachi’s former mayor Mustafa Kamal and MQM's Hafiz Mursaleen, besides 18 independent candidates.