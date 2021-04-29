NA-249 by-poll: Voting underway for Karachi seat

File photo of votes ballotting votes.

KARACHI: The voting for the by-poll in the NA-249 constituency has begun at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any interval.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned.

There are 30 candidates in the electoral arena, including PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP'S Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Karachi’s former mayor Mustafa Kamal and MQM's Hafiz Mursaleen, besides 18 independent candidates.

There are over 339,000 registered voters in NA-249 - 201,656 male and 137,935 female - who will exercise their right to vote on 276 polling stations.

The ECP has declared 184 polling stations highly sensitive and 92 others sensitive. The CCTV cameras have been installed at highly sensitive polling stations.

The commission has also appointed special staff for the strict implementation of coronavirus guidelines as long as the polling process continues.

Some well-known areas in the constituency include Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, Baldia, and Saeedabad, while the prominent ethnic groups in this working-class neighbourhood comprise Urdu-speaking people, Pashtuns, Kashmiris, and the Seraiki-speaking lot.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday today (Thursday, April 29) to facilitate voters.