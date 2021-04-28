Watch: Indians line up to get oxygen for their loved ones

India is in the middle of a deadly coronavirus wave and reports coming form the country have left everyone shocked.



Hospitals in India are overrun with patients and many have appealed for oxygen as they battle to save as many lives as possible. The country has crossed the 200,000 fatality mark for coronavirus deaths.

As a result, crematoriums have been burning pyres in the hundreds daily.



Considering such a situation, a group of youngsters in New Delhi, which has been facing the worst of the wave, decided to provide oxygen to people in need in their cars.

People can be seen in footage shared on social media lining up their cars at the spot so their coronavirus-affected loved ones can receive oxygen.