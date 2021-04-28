PDM's meeting to be held after Eid: Fazlur Rehman

PDM Chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File.

Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced the alliance has decided to postpone its leaders' meeting, which was supposed to take place tomorrow (April 29). The new date for the meeting will be announced after Eid.

According to Geo.tv, Fazl has requested the central leaders of PML-N and PPP to "exercise restraint."



He said the PDM plans to "intensify its anti-government struggle after Ramadan," adding the alliance will return to the field with "better strength than before."

"If a few elements decide to [deviate], it would not make any difference to the alliance," Fazl said.

The PDM had another meeting on April 26, without the participation of PPP and ANP, during which Fazl urged the two estranged parties to reconsider their decisions to resign from all posts of the alliance.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM, while leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.

Fazl, addressing a press conference flanked by PDM leaders, had said: "I urge them to reconsider the situation, and if they have committed a mistake, they should accept it [...] as these are the tenets of democracy."