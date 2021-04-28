PDM chief Fazl bids to bring PPP back to alliance, say sources

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) flanked by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, at a press conference, in Islamabad, on December 9, 2020. — YouTube screengrab/File

Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has begun attempts to bring back PPP to Opposition alliance, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said Fazl has claimed PPP was ready to reconsider Yousuf Raza Gillani's position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate — one of the main reasons that led to a divide in the alliance.



PML-N leaders, who did not openly oppose, had agreed on the return of PPP to the PDM following the intervention of party president Shahbaz Sharif, sources said.

Shahbaz Sharif, according to sources, believes the return of PPP and ANP would strengthen the anti-government alliance.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Akhtar Mengal have agreed on PPP's return, while Owais Noorani and Prof Sajid Mir have expressed their reservations.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM.

Similarly, leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.

PDM postpones meeting

Earlier, the PDM had announced it had decided to postpone its April 29 leaders' meeting and would convene the next session after Eid.

PDM's chief Fazl has requested the central leaders of PML-N and PPP to "exercise restraint."

He said the PDM plans to "intensify its anti-government struggle after Ramadan," adding the alliance will return to the field with "better strength than before."

"If a few elements decide to [deviate], it would not make any difference to the alliance," Fazl said.

The PDM had another meeting on April 26, without the participation of PPP and ANP, during which Fazl urged the two estranged parties to reconsider their decisions to resign from all posts of the alliance.