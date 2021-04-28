Pakistan to begin local vaccine production from May

A health worker administers a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to a senior citizen during the coronavirus vaccination campaign at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday, April 08, 2021. — PPI/File

The National Institute of Health's officials said Wednesday Pakistan would start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month.

The NIH officials said the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine have been done, while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May.



Chinese experts are also present in Islamabad to help in the preparation of the vaccine, officials said, adding NIH had started the venture in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The official said they were hopeful that the single-dose vaccine would be available by the end of May for public inoculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that CanSinoBio's officials had trained NIH experts to prepare vaccine doses.