'Bashir Memon will be answerable before court for slander': Shahzad Akbar

Picture collage of former DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon (L) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar (R). Photos: File.

Following some serious allegations that Bashir Memon, the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency, levelled against the prime minister's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar, a legal notice has been served to him by Akbar's lawyer on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Akbar announced: "My lawyers have issued [a] legal notice to Bashir Memon for his lies and slanderous accusations with malafide and without any evidence. I firmly believe in rule of law, and he shall be answerable before a court of law for his slander."

It should be recalled that Memon, while speaking on the Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," had once again said he was asked by the prime minister himself to file cases against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) director-general, per Geo.tv.

Memon had said that Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Naseem and Akbar also wanted him to proceed against Justice Isa on money laundering charges, but he had refused to do so as "the agency had no grounds to do so, especially since the matter pertained to a Supreme Court judge."

Reacting to Memon's statement, Akbar had vehemently rejected the claims. He said Memon had committed “slander” and said he had directed his lawyers to initiate legal action against the former head of the FIA.

"Just seen absolute rubbish uttered by Bashir Memon on Shahzeb show. He was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on QFI (Qazi Faez Isa) issue, and there was no meeting with the law minister and him as he claims. Similarly, he was never told to start any case against any specific individual. The only case referred to FIA was of sedition by the fed cabinet. I have instructed lawyers in a personal capacity to initiate legal action for his slander.”