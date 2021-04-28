File photo.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic started last year with 201 new fatalities, making it the first time coronavirus deaths in the country have crossed the 200-mark.

According to the official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death tally has reached 17,329 nationwide.

Pakistan's positivity rate has risen to 10.77%, with 88,207 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 704,494 so far.

The country conducted 49,101 tests for coronavirus, out of which 5,292 returned positive.

The total tally of coronavirus cases stands at 810,231 country-wide with the highest cases reported in Punjab so far.

Amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country, the NCOC has directed provincial authorities to start preparations for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities from 2/3 May.



The federal government has multiple times hinted that the SOP implementation is weak across the country and a lockdown will have to be imposed in case the situation does not improve.

In the letter, titled 'Input / Feedback — City Wise Lockdown', the NCOC stated that a two-week city-wise lockdown in districts/cities with high disease prevalence is tentatively planned with effect from 2/3 May.

The list mentioned 20 cities across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad.