Wed Apr 28, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

PM Imran Khan to launch government's Kamyab Jawan programme in Balochistan today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be launching the government's Kamyab Jawan programme to encourage entrepreneurship among young people in Balochistan today (Wednesday).

This was announced by  PTI leader Usman Dar in a video message on Twitter.

Dar said said the PM will also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of the government's youth entrepreneurship scheme.

At least Rs5 billion will be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of 2021, Dar said. This aims to support young people set up their own businesses.

The premier , on his one-day trip to Quetta, will also be inaugurating several development projects.

PM Khan last visited Quetta in January this year after the brutal attack on coal miners in Machh.

