The Sindh High Court building.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been asked by the provincial government to only hear urgent cases in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“Sindh Government in pursuance of decisions made by Provincial Task Force and in order to control rise of COVID-19 cases has requested Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to only take up urgent court matters so that the Hon’ble Judges, learned lawyers, court staff & litigants are protected,” tweeted Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab along with a letter he sent to SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh.

In the letter, the spokesperson informed the SHC CJ about the recent increase in active cases of COVID-19 and the rising death toll because of a third wave of the pandemic.

He also shared with the SHC the decision taken by the provincial task force to curtail the spread of the virus.

Wahab appreciated the SHC CJ for taking “very effective and efficient measures in controlling and containing the severity of the disease” in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The current situation demands reiteration of the similar earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year. I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature are fixed for hearing,” said Wahab in the letter.

Sindh closes all educational institutes

The meeting which Wahab had referred to in the letter had decided a day earlier that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the province due to the rising coronavirus cases in the provinces.

Wahab tweeted that the Sindh government offices will operate with an essential staff of 20% only as the country battles a dangerous third wave of coronavirus.

"All schools, colleges and universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases," said Wahab.

The Sindh government spokesperson’s tweet came after CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus.



The officials present in the meeting were briefed on the coronavirus situation in the province.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson of CM Sindh had announced that the government offices will be closed in Sindh. He added that the secretaries have been ordered to summon their important staff only and rest should work from home.



The provincial government, according to the spokesperson, has decided to ban visits in jails.



The spokesperson added that inter-city transport will also be banned in Sindh from Thursday, April 29.