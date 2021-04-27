KARACHI: A PTI lawmaker and his guards misbehaving with and manhandling shopkeepers of a mobile shop in Karachi Saddar has gone viral on social media.



The lawmaker from the video is Aslam Khan.

In the video, Khan and his guards can be seen shoving, pushing, kicking and punching the shopkeepers.

Sources said the PTI MNA's guards also pointed their guns at the shopkeepers.

It is unclear why the fight took place. However, there have been media reports the lawmaker's son was sold a non-registered mobile phone and when they tried returning it, the shopkeeper refused to take it and abused the lawmaker's son.

The South SSP South said that according to a shopkeeper, the MNA slapped him first. "We will come to a conclusion only after an investigation," he said.

Both parties went to the Preedy police station after the incident to register a case.