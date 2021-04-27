close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Iftar party: Case filed against KP minister Jhagra for breaching coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have registered a case against provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for breaching coronavirus preventive measures,  Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Despite government restrictions to control the virus spread in the province, The minister attended an Iftar dinner at a restaurant in his constituency.

Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found violating social distancing rules.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra attending an iftar-dinner in his constituency.

The hotel manager and owner have also been named in the case filed against the provincial minister.

The restaurant was also sealed after photos of the Iftar party surfaced on social media.

KP is under grip worst situation during the third wave of coronavirus. As of now, the province reported  114,661 with  3,156.

