Shafqat Mehmood pays visit to Cambridge exam centre

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood visits a Cambridge Exam Centre to to check whether coronavirus safety precautions are being observed or not on April 26, 2021. — Twitter/Shafqat_Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday paid a visit to a Cambridge exam centre to check whether coronavirus safety precautions are being observed or not.

The minister took to Twitter to state that he spoke to the Head of the British Council and Cambridge Pakistan, asking them to ensure exam centres were not jampacked.

"Visited an exam centre today with Head of British Council and Cambridge Pakistan. SOPs were being strictly observed including social distancing etc. But, the number of people in one room was large. Have asked them to drastically reduce it," he tweeted.

Shafqat Mehmood wishes students luck as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

Despite the mounting pressure from students who demanded the cancellation of exams amid an intensifying coronavirus situation, Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.

"British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!" the federal minister said in a tweet.

