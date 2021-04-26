Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan personally administers coronavirus vaccines to citizens

LAHORE: During a visit to the Sialkot vaccination centre, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan personally administered coronavirus vaccination of senior citizens .

The CM's assistant visited a coronavirus vaccination centre in her hometown where she checked the arrangements and gave directives to the concerned staff.

Dr Firdous Ashiq, also vaccinated several senior citizens present there who praised her for her kind gesture.



Awan also said she'll announce vaccination for the journalist community soon and said she will vaccinate them herself.

The government is hoping to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of this year.



Despite the bottlenecks, Pakistani officials are confident that the daily vaccination may hit 100,000 persons per day soon.

In totality, the allocated amount will go up to $240 million to obtain the vaccine that had become scarce in all countries.