Cambridge examinations begin today amid COVID-19 surge in Pakistan

Cambridge exams underway in Pakistan. Photo: Twitter/Deputy Commissioner

Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.



The exams are being conducted with caution as the country reports soaring coronavirus infections amid the third wave of the virus.

Desk spacing inside examination halls has been done according to the recommended SOPs. In addition, the examination halls will be sanitised after every two sessions.



Examination halls being sanitised. Photo: Geo. tv

A day earlier, the education minister took to his Twitter to highlight the outlined safety precautions by the managing authorities to ensure the safety of appearing candidates.









Minister wishes luck to appearing students

Wishing good luck to all candidates appearing this year, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.

"British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!" the federal minister said in a tweet.

The federal minister further said that any students or their parents who are not comfortable with students taking exams in this session can opt to take the exams in October/November at no extra cost.

He also shared the attached Cambridge document and asked parents and students to go through it carefully. "It has answers to different scenarios which facilitate students," he added.

For A-Level students, Mehmood said: "As regards AS students, I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation."

The education minister is hopeful that a positive decision in this regard will come soon.



