Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Multan for a day today to announce important welfare and development projects.



The premier will also lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan, confirmed Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter.

In the tweet, Chaudhry said the premier will also announce Kisan Cards which will be a milestone for the farmers of Multan.

The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August, 2020. It was seen as a major government initiative to address the sense of deprivation among the people of southern Punjab.



Last week, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards the South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.