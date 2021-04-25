PM Imran Khan praises PTI on party's 25th foundation day anniversary

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation via a video link on PTI's 25th foundation day anniversary. Photo: PTI official/ Twitter via Geo.tv.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised his government for achieving success on several fronts over the last two-and-a-half years and said that no other government could take steps towards the country's betterment.

He was speaking via a video link on the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 25th foundation day anniversary. During his speech, the premier shed light on his motivation to join politics 25 years ago and said that he wanted to eliminate corruption from the country.

"I had studied political science in the university and had played professional cricket in Britain, therefore, I had realised it early on that nations don't move towards destruction due to a lack of resources or because of bombings or war," he said, as reported by Geo.tv.

"It is corruption which pushes a country towards decline."

"This was the reason why a person like me — who was not only famous but had been bestowed with everything in life — decided to join politics [in a bid to make a change]."

He went on to say that his struggle was also inspired by the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who spent 13 years of hardship to work towards the cause of Allah.

"After a long struggle, the PTI held a jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 30, 2011, which marked the political rise of the party," the PM recalled.

He then talked about the 2013 elections and his 26-day dharna against alleged rigging in the elections to send the message across.

"Unfortunately, no action regarding electoral reforms was taken despite our continued protest," he said. "Since then, we had been determined to introduce a transparent electoral system and my government will now introduce electronic voting machines for the purpose."

Prime Minister Imran Khan then talked about the PTI government after taking over the country in 2018 and said that the period marked the most difficult struggle of his life.

"No other party had to form a government at a time when the country was going through its worst crisis," he said, adding that the economy was declining, there were unprecedented debts because of the previous two governments, foreign exchange reserves were empty, and most importantly, the current account deficit of the country stood at $20 billion.

"I am proud of the PTI government's achievements over the last 2.5 years," he said while giving details of the improvements Pakistan made on several fronts.

"The construction sector in Pakistan is developing at a rapid pace, while we are also making progress in the agricultural sector, large-scale manufacturing industries, and car sales, among others," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Speaking about the future course of action and wealth creation to further develop the country, PM Khan said that the government is creating a new city in Sindh and a central business district in Lahore which will add billions to the national exchequer.

The PM also shed light on several other initiatives of the PTI government, including the construction of dams and the launch of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to tackle climate change.

"The PTI has taken steps to make Pakistan a welfare state — a move which no other government had taken before. These steps include the issuance of health cards in two provinces, the construction of a panah gah (shelter home), and housing loans for the poor," he said.

"Most importantly, the PTI government is fighting for the supremacy of law in the country, which is a battle for the soul of Pakistan," he said, adding that through justice, the government will win this war.