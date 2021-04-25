Pakistan reports 5,611 coronavirus infections, 118 deaths over 24 hours

The total recoveries from the coronavirus are reported at 689,812. Photo: AFP

Pakistan on Sunday reported 5,611 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, with 118 people succumbing to the virus.

Data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed, 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.



The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday) whereas the number of active cases across the country stands at 795,627.

On the other hand, the total recoveries from the coronavirus are reported at 689,812.

Yesterday, NCOC had said that it was considering recommending lockdowns in cities with high COVID-19 positivity ratios.

The NCOC's statement follows a session held earlier today, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

According to the NCOC statement, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, the forum "deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities".

The statement made no mention of what positivity ratio the forum considers high enough to warrant a lockdown.

The NCOC clarified that talks would be held with stakeholders before a lockdown is imposed.

