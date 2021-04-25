One more child passes away from coronavirus in Pakistan, making it three in a week

The latest casualty is alarming as this makes it the 10th child, aged between 1-10 years, to pass away from the virus since March 15. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Another child succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), making it the third one in a week.



As per an NCOC report one more child who, falling in the 1-10 years age bracket, passed away from coronavirus on Saturday.

The latest casualty is alarming as this makes it the 10th child, aged between 1-10 years, to pass away from the virus since March 15.

In the past one week, three children aged between 1-10 years have succumbed to the virus, said the NCOC.

The NCOC also revealed that since the pandemic first started spreading in the country last year, 48 children have died from the coronavirus.

5,611 test positive for coronavirus in a single day

Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the NCOC, 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year.