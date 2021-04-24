Coronavirus: PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the world must fight the global challenge confronting humanity, in the form of the coronavrius pandemic, together as he expressed solidarity with India.



"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19," tweeted PM Imran Khan.

The premier said that the Pakistani nation is praying for the speedy recovery of patients suffering from the pandemic in the neighbourhood and the world.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended Pakistan's heartfelt sympathies to the Indians affected by COVID-19.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, that has hit our region hard," tweeted the foreign minister.

Pakistan's top diplomat said that on behalf of the people of Pakistan he extends "heartfelt sympathies" to the affected families in India.

"COVID-19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration," said the foreign minister.

He added that Pakistan is working with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.