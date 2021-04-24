ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army personnel on Friday visited several markets in the federal capital along with the local administration to check the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.



Those flouting the rules and showing no regard for COVID-19 SOPs were fined, according to Geo News.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa Tahir visited different commercial areas with an army and police escort and took action against violators.

A shop was also sealed and fined for violating SOPs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had directed the army to assist police and Rangers in curbing coronavirus.

157 succumb to virus

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.



Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20th of last year.

The new deaths have taken the country's death tally to 16,999. The most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, Pakistan's national positivity ratio also shot up to 11.27% on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 52,402 tests were conducted in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,908 returned positive.

The new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 790,016, with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 276,670 in Sindh, 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,247 in Gilgit-Baltistan.