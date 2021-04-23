PMD says Karachi to experience heatwave during next two days

Karachi to experience an increase in the intensity of heat from Friday to Sunday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



During the daytime, the temperature could reach 40°C, while hot and dry winds could blow from the northwest, the weather department notified.

The PMD's Heatwave Centre has predicted an increase in the heat intensity in Karachi.

It also said that the weather in the city is likely to remain hot and dry today during the next two days.

However, sea breezes are likely to resume in the evening.



According to the details from the Met office, humidity in Karachi is expected to remain between 60% to 70% in the morning and 25% to 35% in the evening.