144 more perish in Pakistan amid devastating coronavirus surge

The coronavirus continues to rage in Pakistan as 102 more succumbed to it in the last 24 hours. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reported 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising the nationwide tally to 16,842.

About 5,870 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 10.90% with 84,976 active cases across the country.

The NCOC data reveals that at least 53,818 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country, out of which 5,870 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

In a province-wise breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 275,815 while 4,576 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 282,469 and 7,799 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,365 and the death toll has reached 227.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 110,875 virus patients, with 3,029 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 16,193 people have been infected with the virus and 455 people have died.