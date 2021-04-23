FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting Turkey for two days

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be taking up a discussion on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process with his counterparts from Turkey and Afghanistan on his two-day trip to Turkey starting today (Friday).



He will be holding talks on bilateral relations and regional security.



During his visit, FM Qureshi will have bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.



The two FMs will discuss preparations for the seventh session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

The two sides will also discuss the regional security situation.



In the trilateral meeting, the three FMs from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.



Turkey’s foreign ministry said Friday’s three-way meeting would cover “recent developments regarding the Afghan peace process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration.”