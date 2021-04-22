PM Imran Khan calls meeting to review countrywide coronavirus situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23 at 12pm to review the ongoing virus situation in the country.

According to sources, the decision was taken after the PM had a meeting with the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday.

In Friday's meeting, the chief ministers and chief secretaries of all the provinces will be in attendance and the session would review the countrywide coronavirus situation, sources said.



There has also been an indication to impose a complete lockdown in cities where the rate of coronavirus positivity has exceeded 10%, sources added.

If a full lockdown is imposed, business activities in designated cities will be suspended, while all offices will also be closed, the source said, adding the final approval for the imposition of the lockdown will be given by the National Command Operation Centre.

As of April 22, Pakistan saw 5,857 new cases of coronavirus along with 98 deaths. The current positivity ratio has been recorded at 10.17%, while at present, there are 84,935 active cases in the country.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in February 2020, Pakistan has recorded 778,238 cases out of which 676,605 patients have successfully recovered. Meanwhile, 16, 698 people have so far succumbed to the disease.