Afghan envoy calls on COAS Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa hold a meeting at the GHQ. — Twitter

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ to exchange views on several matters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR, in a statement, said that during the meeting, the army chief and the Afghan envoy deliberated on matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation, and effective border management between the two countries.

COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, the ISPR said."Our sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and the relentless support provided in the Afghan Peace Process, the ISPR added.

US appreciates Pakistan's role in peace process

Last week, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the Afghan peace process during her meeting with COAS Gen Bajwa.

The ISPR, in a statement, had said during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The army chief welcomed US President Joe Biden’s announcement to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa reiterating that a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general, hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in the future.