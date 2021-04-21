Hike in prices of essential goods shows govt's incompetence, says Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the hike in prices of essential goods during the month of Ramadan shows the PTI-led government's incompetence.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal alleged that since Prime Minister Imran Khan is providing patronage to the inflation mafia, the masses are turning hostile.

"The increase in the prices of ghee, flour, and other essential food items shows the incompetence of the PTI government," said Bilawal, according to Geo News.



"The record hike in prices of food items during Ramadan and the ensuing economic burden has broken the backs of the masses," said Bilawal, per Geo News. "People will get only get relief when these incompetent rulers, who are responsible for inflation, will go home."

Bilawal added that after announcing that the premier will himself supervise inflation in the country, the continual hike in prices of essential commodities is worrisome.

"The Ramadan package announced by Imran Khan is nowhere to be seen," Bilawal pointed out. "Most of the saving markets are selling more expensive items than the open market."

The PPP chief added that Imran Khan has "pushed the country into unprecedented crisis by handing it over to the inflation mafia," adding that the change of finance ministers could not alleviate the sufferings of the masses.