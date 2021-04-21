'PM Imran Khan posts all tweets himself'

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the volunteers of the COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad on May 4, 2020. — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan's focal person on digital media, Dr Arsalan Khalid, has said the premier operates his Twitter account himself

The focal person, speaking to BBC Urdu, said while the premier publishes tweets himself, on Instagram he publishes some posts himself. The others, according to Khalid, are put up by a team on his behalf.

A screenshot of the post, later taken down by the prime minister.

Khalid's clarification comes a day after a clip from a Bollywood movie was shared on PM Imran Khan's Instagram account, which was later removed.

The clip, taken from the movie Inquilaab (1984), shows a meeting by members of a political party hatching a plan to destabilise the government.

Responding to why the clip was taken down, Khalid said it was posted by a member of the team running the account as the scenes in the clip "accurately reflected the current situation and the restlessness of the Opposition".

Dr Khalid said a routine quality control check — that takes place after few hours — led to the deletion of the clip.