Pakistan gets elected to three key United Nations panels

Pakistan has a won a place in three important United Nations commissions.



The UN bodies are: the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

This is the sixth time Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The elections took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the UN.



Pakistan will assume membership of the three commissions on January 1, 2022.

Munir Akram, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, says this is a "strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan's role at the UN".

Qatar, Thailand , India, and Bahrain are among the other countries elected to the CCPCJ, while China, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon are part of the CSW.

Pakistan last served CSW, which is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality empowerment of women, from 2013 to 2017.