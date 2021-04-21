close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 21, 2021

Hot, dry winds to blow in Karachi during next two days: Met

The Meteorological Department said Tuesday hot and dry winds are likely to blow from the northwest in Karachi during the next two days. 

The meteorological department said hot and dry winds would blow from the northwest during the day, while the weather will remain hot and dry on Wednesday, and the temperature may reach 36-38°C.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected on Thursday, with temperatures hovering between 35-37°C.

According to the Met, the western system winds are ending the northern areas, and due to that, Karachi has become a high-pressure area that will experience a change in the direction of winds during the next two days.

