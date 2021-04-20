close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Pakistan

April 20, 2021

On trip to Pakistan, Buddhist monks make a visit to Badshahi mosque, Lahore Fort

 Every religion has given a message of peace and harmony, says   Dr Walpole Piyananda, who is leading a group of Buddhist monks visiting Pakistan from Sri Lanka for a  religious pilgramage.

Dr Piyananda  is the abbot and president of Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA.

His delegation, comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, visited the Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort in Lahore on Tuesday.

Dr Piyananda said Pakistan has always helped Sri Lanka in the hour of need, including assistance towards counter-terrorism measures.

The head of the Buddhist delegation hoped that the Pakistan government will take further steps to promote religious tourism.

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan, Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

The Buddhist delegation will also hold meetings with officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a visit to Islamabad.

