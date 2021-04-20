Coronavirus: Another deadly in Pakistan

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8% as of today (Tuesday). AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 137 new fatalities, raising the total death tally to 16,453 on Tuesday amid the lockdown imposed by the authorities to curb the virus spread.

About 5,445 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours after 68,200 tests were conducted across the country, according to the data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 2273,466 cases, Punjab 273,566, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,309, Islamabad 70,609, Balochistan 220,822, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,741, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,191 since the pandemic begin last year.

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan is slipping out of hand as the country's oxygen supply capacity is now under stress as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies in the country, the chief of the NCOC, Asad Umar, said yesterday.

Sharing his concerns to Twitter, the minister said the critical care patients in the country are now above 4500, which is 30% higher than the peak in June last year.