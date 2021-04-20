close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Coronavirus in Karachi: Sindh asks chief election commissioner to postpone NA-249 by-poll

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sukandar Sultan Raja, asking him to postpone the NA-249 by-election in Karachi due to rising coronavirus cases, it emerged on Tuesday.

The by-poll is scheduled on April 29 for which campaigning was underway by political parties.

The provincial government, in the letter, stated that Pakistan was going through the third wave of the coronavirus and its major cities are facing new variants of the virus.

"Due to rising number of cases hospitals are under gradually going stress," it added.

"The positivity ratio has increased from 3% to 7.8% in Karachi and Hyderabad and during the prevailing situation public gatherings, rallies and corner meetings will be dangerous."

The provincial government said postponement of by-election can save precious human lives.

