PM Imran Khan calls on leading Russian businessmen to discuss industrial cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with a delegation of Russian businessmen in Islamabad on Monday, April 19, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on a delegation of leading Russian businessmen in Islamabad to discuss collaboration between the two counties in several sectors.

Per a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the Russian delegation was lead by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, the Chairman of the Board of Directors TMK and the President of Sinara Group. The delegation also included high-level representatives of management from both TMK and Sinara Group.

The Pakistani side included several cabinet members, included Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari, Tabish Gauhar, Atif Bokhari, and other senior officials.

Increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in several industrial sectors, including large-scale manufacturing, railways and the energy sector was discussed in detail during the meeting. Both sides agreed upon expediting the projects that are already in the pipeline.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the incumbent government's resolve to provide a business-friendly environment to investors to attract much needed FDI. The delegation showed keen interest to invest in different projects in Pakistan.