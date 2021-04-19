close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed as special assistant to prime minister on food security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. Photo: Faisal Javed Khan/ Twitter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed  Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security, an official notification issued in this regard confirmed. 

Taking to Twitter, PM's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also confirmed the news and uploaded a copy of the notification on the micro-blogging website.

Following the development, PTI's Senator Faisal Javed  Khan also took to his Twitter account and congratulated Cheema upon his appointment.  The Senator also informed the masses that Cheema is an old PTI member as well as an expert in food security and agricultural sciences.


Latest News

More From Pakistan