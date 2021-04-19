Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed as special assistant to prime minister on food security

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. Photo: Faisal Javed Khan/ Twitter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security, an official notification issued in this regard confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, PM's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also confirmed the news and uploaded a copy of the notification on the micro-blogging website.

Following the development, PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to his Twitter account and congratulated Cheema upon his appointment. The Senator also informed the masses that Cheema is an old PTI member as well as an expert in food security and agricultural sciences.



